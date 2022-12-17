Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,082,000 after buying an additional 936,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 526.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 530,188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,507,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 186.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 343,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 176,896 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

