Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $1.52 Million in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,448 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,738,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $27.48 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

