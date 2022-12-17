Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 8.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

