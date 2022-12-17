Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 51 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $529.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

