Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Down 17.0% in November

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

