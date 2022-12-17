Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,148 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.