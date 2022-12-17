Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,046 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

CL opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

