Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

HP Price Performance

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.72 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

