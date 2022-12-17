Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 518,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

