Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -372.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

