Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 532,709 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 532,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 53,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 891,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 254,665 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

