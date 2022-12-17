Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 63,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

