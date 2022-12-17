Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $215,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

