Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 200 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 1.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

