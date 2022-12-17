HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

HUYA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,305. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $726.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

