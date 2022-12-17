Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.0542 on Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Hxro has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Hxro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $23.24 million and $3,315.04 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

