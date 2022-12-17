IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAC. Cowen cut their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

IAC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. IAC has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

