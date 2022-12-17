Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives $56.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Icade from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Icade Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $42.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. Icade has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

