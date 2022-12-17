ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,960,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 36,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,707,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,714. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 232.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,281,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 896,206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 27.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 125,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 90,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

