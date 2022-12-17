IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,291 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

