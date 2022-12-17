IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 765 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $384.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $658.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

