IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.65 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

