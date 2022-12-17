IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $52.73 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. The company has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

