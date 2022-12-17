IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,918 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 26,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $262.03 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

