IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

