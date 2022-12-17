Ignite Planners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund makes up approximately 1.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.78 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

