Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 2,065 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

