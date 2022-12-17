Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 2,526 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after buying an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.