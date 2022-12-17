Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $361.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.57 and a 200 day moving average of $366.40. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.