Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

