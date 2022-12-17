Ignite Planners LLC Trims Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

