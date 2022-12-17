Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

