Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.85. 31,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 46,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

