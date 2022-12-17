Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.85. 31,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 46,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.43.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
