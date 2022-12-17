IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Performance
ISVLF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 418,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
