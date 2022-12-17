IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

ISVLF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 418,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

