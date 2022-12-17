IMS Capital Management Has $10.35 Million Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

IMS Capital Management decreased its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. JELD-WEN accounts for about 7.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IMS Capital Management owned approximately 1.40% of JELD-WEN worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,064,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 283,950 shares of company stock worth $2,732,216 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD-WEN Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

JELD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 1,372,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $824.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.