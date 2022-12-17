India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 119,956 shares trading hands.

India Globalization Capital Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.