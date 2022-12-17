IndiGG Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $87,908.30 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

