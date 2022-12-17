Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NOTV stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. 902,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Inotiv has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
NOTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
