Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Acquires 12,315 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLPGet Rating) CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

CTLP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 567,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.