Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Acquires 12,315 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

CTLP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 567,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.