Insider Buying: Tuas Limited (ASX:TUA) Insider Buys A$43,022.22 in Stock

Tuas Limited (ASX:TUA – Get Rating) insider Alan Latimer acquired 34,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$43,022.22 ($29,069.07).

Tuas Limited develops a mobile network in Singapore. It also offers mobile telecommunications services, including data, voice, SMS, roaming, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

