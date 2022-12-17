Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $65,189.60 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $166.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $123.21 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

