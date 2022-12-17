Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 2,270 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82.

On Thursday, November 10th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,226,705.92.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,242. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelion Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.