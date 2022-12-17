Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $15.94 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.