Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Sells $32,356.72 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $764.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.50. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IonQ Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

