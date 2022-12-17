Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells 296,077 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $66.45.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
