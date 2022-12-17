Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells 296,077 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $66.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

