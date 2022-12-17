Insider Selling: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

