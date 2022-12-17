Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) Director Chris Panichi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $28,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

