Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $2,308,096.44 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTEK traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $149.57. The stock had a trading volume of 856,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after buying an additional 441,461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 382,324 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 296,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after buying an additional 171,026 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

