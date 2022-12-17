Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Sells 527 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 527 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $17,053.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 0.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after buying an additional 248,067 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

