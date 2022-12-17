Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,299,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,177,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of -0.16. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading

